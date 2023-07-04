Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,000 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in State Street in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,039.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,039.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of STT stock opened at $74.34 on Tuesday. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $58.62 and a 1 year high of $94.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.69 and its 200-day moving average is $78.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.12). State Street had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.86.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

