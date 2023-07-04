Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 103,785 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 36.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 180,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 103,785 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NYCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after acquiring an additional 63,418 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 71,460 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 20,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.82.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

NYCB opened at $11.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $11.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.51.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 666.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.85%.

About New York Community Bancorp

(Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

