Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INGR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter worth about $62,186,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 4,100.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,704,000 after buying an additional 332,719 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the first quarter worth approximately $28,182,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 7.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,364,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,518,000 after buying an additional 155,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 675,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,137,000 after buying an additional 136,759 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James D. Gray sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.90, for a total value of $524,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,504. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO James D. Gray sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.90, for a total transaction of $524,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,504. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total transaction of $128,261.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,032.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,910 shares of company stock worth $842,394 over the last quarter. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ingredion Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ingredion from $120.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

Ingredion stock opened at $106.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.77. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $78.81 and a twelve month high of $113.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.19 and a 200-day moving average of $102.67.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.34%.

Ingredion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

