Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 600 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,146.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 0.1 %

OHI stock opened at $30.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $33.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.36.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 233.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.56.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.

