Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 700 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 170.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on BRX shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.23.

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $22.01 on Tuesday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.59.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.12). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 31.43%. The business had revenue of $311.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 81.89%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 367 retail centers comprise approximately 65 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

