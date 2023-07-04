Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 14.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 11.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter worth $241,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,524 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,824 shares in the company, valued at $10,904,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,904,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $654,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,567,513. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 0.9 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, June 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James downgraded Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $103.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.44.

Shares of TXRH opened at $113.26 on Tuesday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.64 and a 52 week high of $116.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.11). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.76%.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.