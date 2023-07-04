Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stake Reduced by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.65.

LOW opened at $224.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.50. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.48 and a twelve month high of $226.49. The firm has a market cap of $131.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 40.90%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

