Lucero Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:PSHIF) Short Interest Up 70.0% in June

Lucero Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:PSHIF – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 70.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSHIF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Lucero Energy from C$0.75 to C$0.70 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Lucero Energy from C$0.80 to C$0.85 in a research report on Monday, June 19th.

Get Lucero Energy alerts:

Lucero Energy Stock Down 22.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PSHIF opened at C$0.32 on Tuesday. Lucero Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.31 and a 52 week high of C$0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.38.

Lucero Energy Company Profile

Lucero Energy Corp., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. The company was formerly known as PetroShale Inc and changed its name to Lucero Energy Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lucero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.