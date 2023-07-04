LVZ Inc. Has $432,000 Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

LVZ Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,261 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.2 %

CSCO opened at $51.82 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.96. The company has a market capitalization of $211.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 5,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $254,144.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 259,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,763,345.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Articles

