Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Mannatech from a b- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Mannatech Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ MTEX opened at $12.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.53. Mannatech has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $27.99. The stock has a market cap of $22.78 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.18.

Mannatech Dividend Announcement

Mannatech ( NASDAQ:MTEX Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.11 million during the quarter. Mannatech had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a negative return on equity of 26.68%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Mannatech’s dividend payout ratio is -31.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mannatech stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) by 167.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 0.08% of Mannatech worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

Further Reading

