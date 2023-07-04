Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Stock Performance

Shares of MCHX opened at $2.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $90.17 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1.91. Marchex has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $2.30.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 21.75%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marchex will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Marchex

About Marchex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Marchex by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 16,111 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marchex by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Marchex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Marchex by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 529,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 22,249 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Marchex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,828,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.07% of the company’s stock.

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

See Also

