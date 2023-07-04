Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Marchex Stock Performance
Shares of MCHX opened at $2.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $90.17 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1.91. Marchex has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $2.30.
Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 million. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 21.75%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marchex will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Marchex
About Marchex
Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Marchex
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.