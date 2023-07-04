Marcum Wealth LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,885.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,194,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,593,957,000 after purchasing an additional 400,930,216 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,857.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,589,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,055,286,000 after purchasing an additional 345,962,033 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,770.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 203,484,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,639,414,000 after acquiring an additional 192,607,045 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,851.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,897,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,931,733,000 after acquiring an additional 186,809,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after acquiring an additional 129,835,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 816,599 shares of company stock worth $24,142,177. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet Stock Down 0.3 %

Several research firms recently commented on GOOG. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.80.

Alphabet stock opened at $120.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.04 and its 200-day moving average is $104.92. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $129.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

