Marino Stram & Associates LLC Buys 588 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 9.5% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 42,292 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $446.17 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $446.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $424.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $409.29. The firm has a market cap of $333.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.