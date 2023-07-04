Marino Stram & Associates LLC Sells 94 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,258 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $481,262,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 18.7% in the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Audent Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,732,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the subject of a number of research reports. Huber Research raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.93.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META opened at $286.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $257.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.62. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $289.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.94, for a total value of $86,436.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,372,541.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.94, for a total value of $86,436.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,372,541.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,014 shares of company stock worth $9,281,933. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

