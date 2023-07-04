Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Raises Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $19,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 604.0% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Barclays increased their price target on PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.2 %

PepsiCo stock opened at $185.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $187.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.98 and a 52 week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.53%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

