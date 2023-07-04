Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Receives $188.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $188.88.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MASI. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Masimo from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Masimo from $192.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Masimo Price Performance

Masimo stock opened at $160.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.97. Masimo has a 12 month low of $108.89 and a 12 month high of $198.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 73.83 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masimo

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.87 million. Masimo had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The business’s revenue was up 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Masimo will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 6,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,323.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,529,203.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masimo

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Masimo by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 5.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 20.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 31.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

