MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 86,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 10,446.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 491,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,990,000 after buying an additional 487,134 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter valued at $607,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MDU shares. Bank of America upgraded MDU Resources Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on MDU Resources Group in a report on Friday, June 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MDU Resources Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $32.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 12th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.37%.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

