MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Holdings Raised by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 3,600.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 80.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,525.00 to $1,575.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, New Street Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,484.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,193.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $59.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,247.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,168.97. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $615.54 and a 52 week high of $1,365.64.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

