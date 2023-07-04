Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 363,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.1% of LGT Group Foundation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $38,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carr Financial Group Corp lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the first quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 8,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $869,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 12,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of MRK stock opened at $114.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $290.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.52 and a fifty-two week high of $119.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.79.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 57.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.74.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $6,355,134.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,770,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $6,355,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,831.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 488,258 shares of company stock valued at $56,481,018. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

