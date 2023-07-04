Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $1,796,633,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Arete Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Huber Research raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $276.00 to $313.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.93.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $286.02 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $289.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $257.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total transaction of $84,825.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,338,573.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,786,308.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,659 shares in the company, valued at $17,689,830.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total transaction of $84,825.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,338,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,281,933. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

