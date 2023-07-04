Midwest Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 5,147 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Midwest Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 448,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,091,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 48,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $185.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.13. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $160.98 and a one year high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.53%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

