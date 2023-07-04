Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Stock Performance

MLSS stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.90 million, a PE ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.27. Milestone Scientific has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.79.

Get Milestone Scientific alerts:

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.60 million during the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 93.22% and a negative return on equity of 75.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLSS. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Milestone Scientific by 370.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52,957 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Milestone Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Milestone Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Milestone Scientific by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 15,103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.