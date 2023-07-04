Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

MNMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Friday, March 10th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNMD opened at $3.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.01. Mind Medicine has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $19.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.31.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) ( NASDAQ:MNMD Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts predict that Mind Medicine will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 15,502 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $49,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 623,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,995,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, CFO Schond L. Greenway sold 11,635 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $37,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 248,031 shares in the company, valued at $793,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Barrow sold 15,502 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $49,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 623,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,995,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,920 shares of company stock valued at $108,544 in the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 1,063.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,075,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638,774 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the second quarter worth approximately $496,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the second quarter worth approximately $328,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 7.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,145,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,822,000 after acquiring an additional 416,765 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $619,000. Institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company's lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

