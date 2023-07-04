Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,662 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 8.0% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,844,000 after acquiring an additional 17,716 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $2,690,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in Boeing by 10.2% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,844 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

Boeing Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $210.92 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $120.99 and a twelve month high of $223.91. The company has a market capitalization of $126.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.48 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.75) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.