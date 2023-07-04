Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $4.70 Million Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,567 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 85.7% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 163.9% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FDX opened at $247.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $62.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $250.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at $290,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at $290,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,557 shares of company stock valued at $41,318,655 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Melius started coverage on FedEx in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on FedEx from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on FedEx from $263.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.11.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

