Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases 747 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.67.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE NEE opened at $74.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $150.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.64 and a 12 month high of $91.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.84 and a 200-day moving average of $76.98.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.65%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

