Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) versus Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Financial Analysis

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Free Report) and Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.2% of Moncler shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.9% of Columbia Sportswear shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.0% of Columbia Sportswear shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Moncler pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Columbia Sportswear pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Moncler pays out 23.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Columbia Sportswear pays out 25.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moncler 0 1 2 0 2.67 Columbia Sportswear 0 4 2 0 2.33

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Moncler and Columbia Sportswear, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Moncler currently has a consensus price target of $53.50, suggesting a potential downside of 21.32%. Columbia Sportswear has a consensus price target of $88.13, suggesting a potential upside of 14.39%. Given Columbia Sportswear’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Columbia Sportswear is more favorable than Moncler.

Profitability

This table compares Moncler and Columbia Sportswear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moncler N/A N/A N/A Columbia Sportswear 8.25% 17.10% 10.99%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Moncler and Columbia Sportswear’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moncler N/A N/A N/A $0.42 160.38 Columbia Sportswear $3.46 billion 1.38 $311.44 million $4.67 16.50

Columbia Sportswear has higher revenue and earnings than Moncler. Columbia Sportswear is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Moncler, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Columbia Sportswear beats Moncler on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Moncler

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses and eyeglasses under the Moncler Lunettes brand. The company also offers perfume for men and women. It operates directly operated stores and wholesale shop-in-shops. The company also sells its products through moncler.com, an online store. It serves in Italy, other European countries, Japan, the rest of Asia, and the Americas. Moncler S.p.A. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts. It also offers footwear products that include lightweight hiking boots, trail running shoes, rugged cold weather boots for activities on snow and ice, sandals and shoes for use in water activities, and function-first fashion footwear and casual shoes for lifestyle wear. The company sells its products under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brand names through the company owned network of branded and outlet retail stores, brand-specific e-commerce sites, and concession-based arrangements with third-parties at branded outlet and shop-in-shop retail locations, as well as through independently operated specialty outdoor and sporting goods stores, sporting goods chains, department store chains, internet retailers, and international distributors. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

