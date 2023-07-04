monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Receives $177.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $177.29.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of monday.com from $167.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of monday.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of monday.com from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.

NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $166.82 on Friday. monday.com has a 1-year low of $73.58 and a 1-year high of $187.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $155.86 and a 200 day moving average of $140.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -89.69 and a beta of 0.76.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.63. monday.com had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $162.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that monday.com will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of monday.com by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of monday.com by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of monday.com by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

