Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 687 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 1.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 8.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.55, for a total value of $633,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,841,018.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $346.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.28, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $230.16 and a one year high of $351.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $322.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.27.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

