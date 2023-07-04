National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of National CineMedia to $3.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.00.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

National CineMedia Price Performance

National CineMedia stock opened at $0.33 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.27. National CineMedia has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85.

Institutional Trading of National CineMedia

National CineMedia ( NASDAQ:NCMI Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that National CineMedia will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in National CineMedia by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,249,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 382,403 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 12.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 504,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 54,985 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 169.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 766,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 481,730 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 35.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 84,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 22,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 130.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 48,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 27,363 shares in the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National CineMedia

(Free Report)

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.