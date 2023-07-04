Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:NTZ opened at $7.00 on Monday. Natuzzi has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $10.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.59.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natuzzi by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Natuzzi during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Natuzzi by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 146,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natuzzi during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000.

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Canada, other Americas, West and South Europe, Italy, the Middle East, Africa, India, the Asia-Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

