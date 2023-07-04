NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Receives $18.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NRDS. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on NerdWallet from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup downgraded NerdWallet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NerdWallet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Shares of NRDS opened at $9.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $729.61 million, a PE ratio of 951.00 and a beta of 1.40. NerdWallet has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $21.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.80.

NerdWallet ( NASDAQ:NRDS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $169.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.95 million. NerdWallet had a net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.65%. Equities research analysts predict that NerdWallet will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NerdWallet news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen purchased 30,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.38 per share, with a total value of $258,422.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 685,477 shares in the company, valued at $5,744,297.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NerdWallet news, insider Kevin Yuann sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $25,622.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,234.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen acquired 30,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.38 per share, for a total transaction of $258,422.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 685,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,744,297.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 49.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 395.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 21,393 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of NerdWallet during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of NerdWallet during the 1st quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NerdWallet during the 1st quarter worth $1,213,000. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

