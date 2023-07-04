NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
NetSol Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NTWK stock opened at $2.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. NetSol Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $27.57 million, a P/E ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.62.
NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 million for the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling
NetSol Technologies Company Profile
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.
