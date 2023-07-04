NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.
NeuroMetrix Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NURO opened at $0.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.24. NeuroMetrix has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $4.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.42.
NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 65.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.18%.
About NeuroMetrix
NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.
