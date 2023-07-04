NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NURO opened at $0.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.24. NeuroMetrix has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $4.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.42.

Get NeuroMetrix alerts:

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 65.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.18%.

Institutional Trading of NeuroMetrix

About NeuroMetrix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in NeuroMetrix by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,384 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of NeuroMetrix in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in NeuroMetrix by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,854 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in NeuroMetrix during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NeuroMetrix by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 10,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroMetrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroMetrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.