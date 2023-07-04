New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded New Concept Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

New Concept Energy Stock Performance

GBR stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. New Concept Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Trading of New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy ( NYSE:GBR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 90.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in New Concept Energy by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,576 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in New Concept Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in New Concept Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000.

New Concept Energy Company Profile

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

