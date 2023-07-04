New Hope (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) vs. Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Head-To-Head Contrast

New Hope (OTCMKTS:NHPEF – Free Report) and Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares New Hope and Hallador Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Hope N/A N/A N/A $0.07 45.57 Hallador Energy $361.99 million 0.85 $18.10 million $1.38 6.75

Hallador Energy has higher revenue and earnings than New Hope. Hallador Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New Hope, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Hope N/A N/A N/A Hallador Energy 10.23% 24.68% 10.03%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for New Hope and Hallador Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Hope 1 1 0 0 1.50 Hallador Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00

Hallador Energy has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.33%. Given Hallador Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hallador Energy is more favorable than New Hope.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.0% of New Hope shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.5% of Hallador Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.8% of Hallador Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hallador Energy beats New Hope on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Hope

New Hope Corporation Limited explores for, develops, produces, and processes coal, and oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Coal Mining in Queensland, Coal Mining in New South Wales, and Other. The company holds interests in two open cut coal mines that produces thermal coal, which include the New Acland project located in Oakey, Queensland; and the Bengalla mine situated in the Hunter Valley region of New South Wales. It also holds 849 square kilometers of net oil-producing acreage in nine production projects located in the Cooper-Eromanga Basin. In addition, the company engages in the farming, grazing, and land management activities; and operation of bulk handling facility comprising receiving, storage, and shipping of coal, construction sand and aggregates, chips and pellets, and mineral sands, as well as raw and processed minerals, such as bauxite, manganese, diatomite, etc. Further, it is involved in port operation and handling; logistics; and marketing activities. The company has operations in Japan, China, Taiwan, Chile, Korea, Vietnam, India, Australia, and internationally. New Hope Corporation Limited was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana. It is also involved in gas exploration activities in Indiana. Hallador Energy Company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana.

