Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Purchased by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 319,982 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,720 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nokia Oyj by 204.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the first quarter worth $49,000. 6.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Nokia Oyj stock opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.49. Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28. The firm has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.97.

Nokia Oyj Increases Dividend

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Nokia Oyj’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a $0.0329 dividend. This is an increase from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOK. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet cut Nokia Oyj from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.73.

About Nokia Oyj

(Free Report)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.



