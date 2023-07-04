Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires New Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 114,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,884,000. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.12% of Sonoco Products as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sonoco Products by 321.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the first quarter worth $58,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SON opened at $59.73 on Tuesday. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $53.78 and a one year high of $65.96. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This is an increase from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is 40.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SON. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.17.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

