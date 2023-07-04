Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 756,961 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) by 261.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,046,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 756,961 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Magnite were worth $9,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Magnite by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 333,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 36,176 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Magnite by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 5,512 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 111,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 8,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 24,725 shares during the last quarter. 71.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MGNI shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. B. Riley started coverage on Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Magnite in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Cannonball Research downgraded Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Magnite has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.22.

In other Magnite news, CFO David Day sold 21,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $301,896.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 424,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,949,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 12,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $134,803.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 432,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,703,173.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO David Day sold 21,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $301,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 424,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,949,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 195,886 shares of company stock worth $2,329,535 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Magnite stock opened at $13.72 on Tuesday. Magnite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $14.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.93.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $130.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.90 million. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. As a group, research analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

