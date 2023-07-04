Nordea Investment Management AB Cuts Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,676 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $7,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 47,107 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter worth about $4,096,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,751 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in Best Buy by 7.3% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 6,178 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 39,810 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on BBY shares. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Best Buy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Best Buy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.44.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Best Buy stock opened at $82.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.53.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 51.95%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $41,511.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,992.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $41,511.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,992.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $20,725,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 390,148 shares in the company, valued at $32,343,269.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,343 shares of company stock valued at $22,840,059 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

