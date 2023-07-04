Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Holdings in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its stake in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,262,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,134 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 1.04% of Conduent worth $7,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Conduent in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Conduent in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Conduent by 31.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conduent by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Conduent in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Conduent

In other news, CEO Clifford Skelton acquired 34,418 shares of Conduent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $100,156.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,447,499 shares in the company, valued at $10,032,222.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephen Henry Wood bought 33,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,119.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 697,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,093,043. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clifford Skelton bought 34,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $100,156.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,447,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,032,222.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Conduent Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNDT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conduent in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNDT opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average of $3.45. The stock has a market cap of $771.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.79. Conduent Incorporated has a 12 month low of $2.69 and a 12 month high of $4.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

