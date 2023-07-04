Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,127 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $6,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EPRT. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 177.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2,238.0% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on EPRT shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.75 to $27.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.69.

NYSE EPRT opened at $23.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.39. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.88 and a twelve month high of $26.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 104.67%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

