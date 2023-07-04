Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,425 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,792 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $6,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.67.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Down 0.5 %

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $113.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.71. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.02 and a 12 month high of $153.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $617.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is presently 9.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,684.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 7,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $718,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,171 shares in the company, valued at $530,803.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at $944,684.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,102,000 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Further Reading

