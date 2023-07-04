Nordea Investment Management AB Has $7.43 Million Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 25.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,873 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $7,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth approximately $602,107,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Waste Connections by 165.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,387,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,402 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Waste Connections by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,490,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,642,000 after purchasing an additional 609,251 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Waste Connections by 64,555.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 561,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,480,000 after purchasing an additional 560,991 shares during the period. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its position in Waste Connections by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,080,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,118,000 after purchasing an additional 476,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

WCN opened at $141.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.92 and a 200-day moving average of $136.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.20 and a 1-year high of $148.20.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 11.43%. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Waste Connections from $165.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.22.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

