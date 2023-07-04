Nordea Investment Management AB Has $7.98 Million Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 514.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 320,136 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,024 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $7,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 280.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $499,562.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Pure Storage news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 40,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,481,941.92. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 160,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,834,736.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $499,562.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 160,646 shares of company stock worth $5,651,667. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $37.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,236.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $38.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.60 and its 200-day moving average is $27.74.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $589.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.83 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 0.63%. Equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Wedbush upped their target price on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.89.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

