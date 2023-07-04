Nordea Investment Management AB Has $8.36 Million Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,248 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.17% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $8,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 695 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $151.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.14. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.12 and a twelve month high of $180.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.34.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.03. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 50.65% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $517.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.08.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Featured Stories

