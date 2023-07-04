Nordea Investment Management AB Has $9.28 Million Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,348 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,546 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.38% of Boise Cascade worth $9,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter worth about $35,996,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 257.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after buying an additional 218,130 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,609,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $459,180,000 after buying an additional 191,595 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 278.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,145,000 after buying an additional 119,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,417,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,449,000 after buying an additional 97,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Boise Cascade Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:BCC opened at $90.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.53 and its 200-day moving average is $71.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.78. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $55.14 and a 52 week high of $91.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.55.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The construction company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.62. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.61 earnings per share. Boise Cascade’s revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.66%.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

