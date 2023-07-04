Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stock Position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 310,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,135 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $8,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 9.6% in the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas in the third quarter worth approximately $1,908,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 242,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,295,000 after buying an additional 40,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARVN. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.14.

Arvinas Price Performance

Arvinas stock opened at $25.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.75. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $58.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.10.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $32.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.74 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 227.86% and a negative return on equity of 50.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -6.7 EPS for the current year.

Arvinas Profile

(Free Report)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.