Nordea Investment Management AB Lowers Stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.34% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $8,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 328.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 105.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 66.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

PIPR opened at $131.38 on Tuesday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52-week low of $102.60 and a 52-week high of $162.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.99.

Piper Sandler Companies Cuts Dividend

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.96. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $290.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.89%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $256,198.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,462.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 2,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $289,590.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,546,209.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $256,198.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,462.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,850 shares of company stock worth $2,156,042 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PIPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

