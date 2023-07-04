Nordea Investment Management AB Lowers Stock Holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 224,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,111 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Premier were worth $7,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Premier by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,740,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,865,000 after buying an additional 1,020,061 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Premier in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,419,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 594.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 485,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,473,000 after purchasing an additional 415,449 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Premier by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,216,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,205,000 after purchasing an additional 390,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Premier in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,861,000. 68.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on PINC. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Premier from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Premier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.22.

Premier Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $27.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.32. Premier, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $38.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.94.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $322.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.91 million. Premier had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 11.74%. Analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Premier Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

